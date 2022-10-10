Frank A Maguire III, 66

LACONIA — It is with great sorrow that the Maguire family shares the passing of Francis Anthony Maguire III, "Frankie," 66, of Woodwinds Hill Drive in Laconia. He passed away at Concord Hospital — Concord, on Friday, October 7, 2022, after battling long-term illness. He passed with his loving family by his side.
Frank was born January 5, 1956, in Brooklyn, New York, to Frank A. Maguire Jr. and Sarah (Doushkess) Maguire.
He was raised in Laconia where he helped with the family business. He attended Laconia High School and graduated in 1974. He worked at Shaw’s Supermarkets for over 20 years, where he met his wife. After his long tenure at Shaw’s, he then transitioned to operating his own business for over 13 years.
Frankie, as he was affectionately called, was an incredible husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family with everything he had. He loved making people laugh and was always there when anyone needed him. He was the hardest working man, always going above and beyond for his wife and girls. He was the rock of our family, and he will be forever missed. Frankie built a legacy that nobody will ever forget. He will live on through his daughters, grandchildren, and all of those who were fortunate enough to have him as part of their lives.
He leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Cathy (Legassie) Maguire of Laconia; four daughters, Amanda Reneau and husband Tom, of Sanbornton, Jennifer Chaff and husband Kevin, of Concord, Kimberly Defeo and husband Kevin, of Laconia, and Kristina Pospichal and husband Pete, of Laconia.
He also leaves behind his four beautiful grandchildren, whom he loved with all his heart and was so very proud of and who he could never say no to, Tyler Reneau, who he called his “Best Buddy,” Macie Chaff, his “Little Mayling,” Miles Chaff, his “Little My-My,” and Lydia Defeo, his “Little Lou-Lou.” He loved them all to pieces. He also left behind his sister, Laurie Hoey and husband Peter, of Tilton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by both of his parents; his sister, Kathleen J. Maguire MD of Burlington, Vermont, his niece Meg Hoey, of Laconia, and his lifelong friend Bradley Gurner, of Northfield.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Evangelical Baptist Church on Friday, October 14, 2022,, at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Baptist Church, 50 Washington St, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Sacred Heart Cemetery
For those who wish please consider a donation in Frank’s name to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH, 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
