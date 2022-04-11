LACONIA — Frank A. Dudman, 89, a resident of Taylor Community, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Frank was the middle child of Earl and Betty (Alden) Dudman, born on a cold December 13 in 1932 in Revere, MA.
Frank remained in Massachusetts until his enlistment in the US Navy Submarine service, where he began his love of electronics and electrical engineering. It was during his military service when he married his longtime girlfriend, Jeanette Rossi, of Lynn, MA. Frank and Jeanette were married for 29 years and relocated to Laconia during that time. Frank later married Betty Lysik of Keene, for several years and later found companionship with Kathy Horsch of Hastings, MN. Frank was active in the Lakes Region community, coaching and umpiring baseball, refereeing football and soccer and a member of the Laconia American Legion Post and Kiwanis Club.
Frank thrived in his career working his way to Field Engineering Manager for the Boston office of IBM and later becoming a lead electrical designer with various design/build packaging machine companies. His fascination with all things electrical and mechanical never wavered over his lifetime, much to the chagrin of the maintenance staff at Taylor Community in his later years.
Frank is survived by three siblings, Betty Bell, Jane (Glenn) Agersea and Richard Dudman; two children, Judy Linn and Gary (Karen) Dudman; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of calling hours, a simple private graveside service will be held at the site of his parents resting place where Frank will join his beloved parents for eternity.
Any remembrance is asked to be made in the form of a donation to the NH Food Bank, 700 East Industrial Park Drive, Manchester, NH 03109 in Frank's name.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
