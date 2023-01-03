BRISTOL — Frank A. Bernardi, 87, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a period of declining health. He was born in Malden, Massachusetts, the son of Frank and Marguerite Deschamps Bernardi. Frank was raised in Everett where he graduated from Everett High School and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving for five years.
After discharge, he worked in computer data processing for a company in Saudi Arabia. While on vacation in Spain, he met the love of his life, Maria Engracia Cerrato Jereldes. They married and returned to Lynnfield, Massachusetts, where they started a family, and he began working for Provident Institute of Savings Bank in data processing.
In 1969, the family found Newfound Lake and proceeded to spend two weeks every summer at the Lake. Later in his career, Frank spent time working for ITT Sheraton as a realtor in Virginia/Florida. When it came time to retire, Frank and Mary decided to move to New Hampshire, settling in Plymouth. Frank’s second love was golfing, so he spent as much time as possible on the links at White Mountains Country Club. Frank wanted more time at the lake, so he and Mary moved to Bristol in 2002 and made daily trips to Cummings Beach.
Frank was a devoted, lifelong Red Sox fan, and although he enjoyed the other New England sports teams, his BoSox were the center of his sports universe. Frank and Mary also maintained a huge vegetable garden each summer.
Frank was a devoted husband, father and grandfather much loved by his family. Family members include his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Bernardi of Bristol; a son, Frank C. (Elizabeth) Bernardi; two daughters, Marguerite (David) Clifford, and Lisa Ann (Ted) Wolfe; nine grandchildren, Hannah, Kyle, and Sean Clifford; Frank A. Bernardi, Courtney Smith, Alicia Bernardi, Dawson and Mia Wolfe; and a great-grandson, Frank J. Bernardi. He was predeceased by a sister, Adrienne Bernardi.
Services will be private. He will be interred with military honors at the NH State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newfound Lake Association, 10 North Main St., Unit 1, Bristol, NH 03222.
