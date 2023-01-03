Frank A. Bernardi, 87

Frank A. Bernardi, 87

BRISTOL — Frank A. Bernardi, 87, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, after a period of declining health. He was born in Malden, Massachusetts, the son of Frank and Marguerite Deschamps Bernardi. Frank was raised in Everett where he graduated from Everett High School and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, serving for five years.

After discharge, he worked in computer data processing for a company in Saudi Arabia. While on vacation in Spain, he met the love of his life, Maria Engracia Cerrato Jereldes. They married and returned to Lynnfield, Massachusetts, where they started a family, and he began working for Provident Institute of Savings Bank in data processing.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.