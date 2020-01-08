SANDWICH — Francoise June Bianette Christiaen died peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 30, 2019, at the age of 87.
June was born to Robert Christiaen and Bianette Christiaen (née Cauchois) on Aug. 27, 1932, in Melbourne, Australia. She emigrated to America in 1946 at age 14. She studied at Mount Holyoke College from which she graduated summa cum laude, the Université de Paris, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, and she received a Ph.D. from Boston College.
Her early career took her to the United Nations and then into teaching, which became her passion. She taught at the Landmark School where she developed some of the first teaching curricula for dyslexia. Over her long career, she held a faculty position at Tufts University and within the Melrose public school system, where she taught in the high school and assisted the administration by providing expertise on special needs children. She retired in 1999, having improved the public school system and having had a positive effect on many, many young minds.
June was married in 1959 and raised three children, Jacquelyn June (Lyn) Hartel, Karen Anne Hartel, and Reed (Rob) Christiaen Hartel. Summers were spent in Sandwich, a region she truly loved and the one she would return to during her extended, happy retirement.
Her nurturing, kind, thoughtful nature extended far beyond her immediate family and included many friends. She was inevitably cheerful and outgoing and a sympathetic, fascinating, and wonderful conversationalist. She was a voracious reader, loved gardening, the White Mountains, travel, and reading and writing poetry. When not tending her garden, she was an active participant in the Sandwich community, serving on the boards of the Benz Center and Tamworth Learning Circles, as a member of the Senior Housing Committee, and as president of the Athena Investment Group.
Music held a special place in her life. June was skilled in early music and the instruments of the Renaissance, including the viola de gamba, recorder, bells, harp, and voice. She has performed in many concerts around the Lakes Region, on Church Island, in Sandwich, Moultonborough, and Chocorua, and the Boston region. She has been a member of Calliope Consort, Treble Makers, and Cleveland Hill Consort, and was an active member of Revels-12th Night Jubilee, starring often as St. George in “St George and the Dragon”.
In addition to the children listed above, June is survived by the grandchildren she loved to spend time with and to whom she was devoted, Hannah Wells Koenig and Ellis Pearl Koenig; her brother, Alain Robert Lucien Christiaen, and his wife, Patricia Christiaen, of Sydney, Australia; and her fellow musician, Nancy Bird Nichols. She is missed by many more.
There will be a memorial service on July 11 at 11 a.m. to celebrate her life and lay her to rest in the Quaker cemetery in North Sandwich.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with the arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.