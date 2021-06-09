BELMONT — Francis "Frank" X. Ross, 75, of Lakewood Drive, passed away at his home, on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Frank was born on May 5, 1946, in Providence, RI, the son of the late Raymond and Cecile (LaFevure) Ross.
Frank was a United States Navy veteran. He served as an electrician on the U.S.S Soley. He worked as a professional photographer and was an avid outdoorsman and woodworker.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Esther (Follansbee) Ross; his daughter, Jessica Trabulsie and her husband William, of North Scituate, RI; his step-daughters, Tammy Hayes and her husband Chad, of Holderness, and Julie Bickford of Lincoln; his step-son, Everett Bickford and his wife Jeanne Hibbard-Bickford, of Belmont; his granddaughter, Chelsea Trabulsie of Providence, RI; his grandson, Collin Trabulsie of North Scituate, RI; his step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his brother Ronald Ross of Pascoag, RI; his sisters, Marie Furlong of Bristol, RI, Lucille Therrien of Bristol, RI, Elaine DeCoste of Hernando, FL, and Eileen Peters of Venice, FL; his sister-in-law, neighbor and friend, Jennie Maheux, of Belmont; and many others that loved and cared for him.
At Frank's request there will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, in Boscawen, NH.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the hospice nurses and staff at Granite VNA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you send donations to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH, 03301, or the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
