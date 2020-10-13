CAMPTON — Francis W. Gusha was born in Barre, Vermont, to Francis "Junior" and Mary Gusha. He went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. Willy was a very loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend to many.
Willy was a man of many talents and wore many hats. His heart and soul was teaching and leading the boys in Outpost #40. He took the boys to Camporama and Maine Yukon Days and many other activities as well. He was the head of the Helping Hands Food Pantry assisted by his wife and son with many volunteers. Willy was a pillar in his church and community. He has touched many hearts and lives. He had led countless souls to the Lord. When it comes to children he always took them under his wings and protected all of us. He would guide all on the right path.
There has never been a more selfless man that walked among us. He would put other ahead of himself no matter who or what was needed. He was always willing to jump right in to help whenever there was a need. He was member of the worship team and headed up the security at his church. Willy was very creative and an avid welder. He loved to use the grill that he designed and made for the Royal Rangers.
Willy is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Candice Gusha; his son, Francis Scott; his service dog, Katana; his mother, Mary Gusha; sister, Deborah Cook and husband Peter; brother, Johnathan Gusha and Angela, brother Charles Gusha and companion Marilyn, sister Florence Wright; sister-in-law, Tina Wine and wife Shelly, sister-in-law, Rhonda Oliver and companion Brent; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father Francis "Junior" Gusha; paternal and maternal grandparents; father-in-law, Julius Blodgett Sr.; mother-in-law, Shirley and husband Melvin H. Oliver; brothers-in-law Gary and Julius "Jr." Blodgett.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.