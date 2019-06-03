Francis ‘Paul’ Maheux Jr., 60
CENTER HARBOR — Francis "Paul" Maheux Jr., 60, of Charlottes Way, died Wednesday, May, 1, 2019.
Paul was born on Dec. 15, 1958, in Laconia, the son of the late Francis P. Maheux Sr. and Norma D. (Wylie) Maheux.
Paul enjoyed landscaping and cooking in his free time.
Paul is survived by his brother, Mark Maheux; sister, Vikki Maheux; and two nieces.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his sister, Shari Rohrborn.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life for Paul and his sister, Shari, will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to NAMI (New Hampshire Alliance on Mental Health), 85 North State St., Concord, NH 03301, or to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
