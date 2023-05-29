Francis P. Flaherty, 87

Francis P. Flaherty, 87

LACONIA — Francis “Frank” Patrick Flaherty, 87, of Freedom Lane in Laconia, passed away at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, on Wednesday, May 24. He clung to the life he loved as long as possible, finally choosing to leave it behind, and move on.

Frank was born on July 18, 1935, in Nashua, the son of the late Paul H. and Jane (Mulliken) Flaherty. He is predeceased by four sisters and a brother.

