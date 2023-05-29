Francis P. Flaherty, 87

LACONIA — Francis “Frank” Patrick Flaherty, 87, of Freedom Lane in Laconia, passed away at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, on Wednesday, May 24. He clung to the life he loved as long as possible, finally choosing to leave it behind, and move on.
Frank was born on July 18, 1935, in Nashua, the son of the late Paul H. and Jane (Mulliken) Flaherty. He is predeceased by four sisters and a brother.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Wolf; daughters, Linda Perna, Cathy Paterno, Jane Morin; and son Michael Flaherty. He was very proud of his 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Sadly, he was predeceased by his youngest daughter, Susan Deveau. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Meredith Rivlin and stepson, Justin Rivlin. Abigail Rivlin, Justin’s daughter, was a frequent visitor who held a special place in Grandpa Frank’s heart.
Frank graduated from Nashua High School, joined the army and attended West Point Military Academy. He worked in the corporate office of Montgomery Ward for years, traveled the world for business and eagerly shared stories of his experiences. Rather than retire, he sold time shares first at Eastern Slope Inn, North Conway, and then at Steele Hill Resorts, Sanbornton.
Friendship and loyalty were paramount to Frank. Lifelong friends remained involved and caring to his final end: Bob Doebler of Upland, California; Don Metke of Sun City, Arizona; and Barbara Clifford of Worcester, Massachusetts. Friendships that lasted up to 60 years comforted him with memories of happier, livelier, more vibrant times, and he cherished his friends along with the memories.
As his body began to fail and walking was no longer an option, Frank held dear the memories of his running three marathons. He completed two in New York and one in Los Angeles. He enjoyed golf and was a loyal Red Sox fan.
Those who knew Frank should picture him standing tall, greeted on Wednesday morning by his Siberian husky, Tina, and know that they are walking together again, throughout the hills of heaven.
There will be no calling hours.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, is assisting with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.