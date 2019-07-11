LACONIA — Francis J. Isabelle, 87, of Laconia, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Francis was born on Dec. 14, 1931, in New York, New York, the son of the late Theodore and Loretta (Kennedy) Isabelle.
Francis enjoyed his great-grandchildren, sports, and the Yankees.
Francis is survived by his brother, Joseph Isabelle, and his wife, Doris; a grandson, Francis, and his wife, Bernadette; and four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Leanna, Alex, and Caroline.
In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by his wife, Rose L. (Troiano) Isabelle; daughter “Cookie” Rose Rowley; grandson James Rowley; sister Dolores Lipsett; and older brother Teddy.
The family would like to express their many thanks to all the staff at the Belknap County Nursing Home for their timeless efforts in looking after Fran. The family cannot thank Margret and Natelie Pelczar enough for their countless visits to Fran.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery, Meredith Center Road, Meredith.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Laconia Little League, c/o F. Rowley, 161 Seavey Road, Belmont, NH 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
