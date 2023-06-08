GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Francis "Frank" Gianni, 83, of Gilmanton Iron Works, passed away on June 1, at the Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
Frank was born on Oct. 10, 1939, in Waltham, Massachusetts, the son of Joseph and Viola (Velardo) Gianni.
He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, woodworking, his cat Katie, and all other animals. He was a great storyteller and had jokes for every occasion.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Christine Hornbeek and her husband Chip of Wolfeboro; and his brother, Joseph Gianni and his wife Nancy of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In addition to his parents, Frank is predeceased by his beloved wife Joanne (Sinatra) Gianni; and his son, Paul Gianni, who passed on Jan. 15, 2023.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont. Visitation at the church will begin at 9 a.m.
Burial will follow the mass at 1 p.m., at Lakeview Cemetery, North Main Street, Wolfeboro.
Donations in Frank’s memory can be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank the Belknap County Nursing Home for the outstanding care that Frank received during his short stay there.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
