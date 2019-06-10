TILTON — Francis "Frank" Paul Bevacqua Jr., 81, a resident of Tilton, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Concord Hospital in Concord, following a lengthy illness.
Frank was born in Boston, Oct. 23, 1937, son of the late Francis P. Bevacqua Sr. and Anne (Sullivan) Bevacqua. He lived in Weymouth, Massachusetts, for several years. Frank graduated from Weymouth High School.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1955, serving honorably as an Airplane Dispatcher until 1959, with the Rank of A2/C, receiving several decorations and commendations. While serving, he and his wife lived in England. He attended many schools, taking courses relating to fire service for several years. When not on duty as a firefighter, he worked for the Cazeault Roofing Company in Weymouth. Frank was a firefighter for 28 years in Weymouth, retiring as deputy fire chief of the Weymouth Fire Department. He was proud of serving during this time as Hazmat Officer.
Following his retirement, he and his wife, Margery, moved to North Carolina, followed by a move to Dunnellon, Florida, living there for 20 years. He and his wife decided at some point they would enjoy time in New England and purchased their home in Tilton, where they lived for the past two years.
While living in North Carolina, he and his wife lived in the Topsail Greens Country Club Community and he served as president of the Homeowners Association. He later served as Commandant of the Community Emergency Response Team and Chaplain with the Spruce Creek Preserve Military Club in Florida.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling and trips to many countries. He was an avid golfer. Frank enjoyed keeping busy with home repairs and felt he could fix about everything. After his move to Tilton, those things did not exist at his new home. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, of St. Gabriel Parish, in Tilton.
In addition to his parents, Francis was predeceased by a son, Kenneth, in 2018, and his best friend and companion for 15 years, his black lab, “Lucky”.
He leaves his wife of 62 years, Margery Ann (Cantara) Bevacqua of Tilton; sons Stephen Bevacqua and his wife, Paula, of Saugus, Massachusetts, and Paul Bevacqua and his wife, Kris, of Billings, Montana; daughters Jeanette “Jan” Bevacqua of Hillsboro, and Margery "Midgie" Blades and husband Everett of Yuma, Arizona; daughter-in-law Aline Bevacqua of New Boston; grandchildren Teagan Bevacqua, Annalee Blades and Andrew Bevacqua; a brother, Paul R. Bevacqua, of Carver, Massachusetts; and one niece. Family also includes “special friends” Patricia Pelton, Laura Bevacqua and Charles Jackson.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel's Parish, 16 Chestnut St., Tilton.
Burial will be in the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery, with committal prayers and honors on June 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Assisting the family is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St., Tilton, NH, 03276).
Those wishing may make memorial donations in Frank's name to the New Hampshire Veterans' Home "Activity Fund", 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
