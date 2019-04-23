GILFORD — Francis Eugene Johnson, 90, a resident of Gilford for the past three years, died on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home, after a short illness, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Franklin on Jan. 4, 1929, the son of the late Simon and Martha (Scoffield) Johnson. He was a graduate of Franklin High School and spent his youth in Franklin.
Francis worked as a salesman for both Prudential and for Elliott Ford in Tilton for many years.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, from April 11, 1951, to March 21, 1953, earning the rank of corporal.
He was a member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks, BPOE 1280, and Meridian Masonic Lodge 60 F&AM, both in Franklin.
He enjoyed attending flea markets, collecting clocks and many other valuable items.
He was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Genevieve M. (Woods) Johnson in 1999; his second wife, Georgette (Pelletier) Johnson in 2016; and his son, Wayne D. Johnson, in 2017.
His family includes his daughter, Gail A. Robie of Meredith; his two granddaughters, Lindsay Hann of Meredith and Ashley Quinn of Sandwich; and his two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Hann of Meredith and Parker Hann of Meredith.
According to Francis' wishes, there will be no calling hours.
There will be a graveside service with military honors on Monday, April 29, at noon, at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen. Burial will follow the service.
Donations in memory of Francis may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
Arrangements are under the care of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
