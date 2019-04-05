ASHLAND — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of Francis E. Long. On March 27, 2019, after a long struggle with mental illness, he choose to end his pain.
Buddy (as he was known to most) was born on Aug. 10, 1961, in Brockton, Massachusetts, to the late Rita (Harrington) and Francis E. Long.
He grew up in Whitman, Massachusetts, graduated from Southeastern VoTech in 1980, and became a member of Massachusetts Carpenters Union Local 346.
In 1987, he married Theresa (Ferland) Long from Hanson and, with the help of family and friends, they built their own home in Ashland and had two children.
In 1999, Buddy joined a partnership with the Island Service Corporation on Lake Winnipesaukee in Meredith. He worked tirelessly for his customers and fostered deep friendships along the way.
He was a talented craftsman who spent much of his free time in his garage, fixing, building, and refinishing furniture, cars, and boats. He loved family, friends and the great outdoors — golfing, boating, and snowmobiling were among his favorites.
Always available to help a friend in need, Buddy had a big heart and was a fun-loving, spontaneous soul, and he will be deeply missed. When you see us, please feel free to talk about him — it brings us comfort.
He leaves behind his daughter, Jamie, of Somerville, Massachusetts; son Benjamin of Thornton; and their mother, Theresa, of Holderness; his siblings, Janet Long, Jeanne Holmgren and her husband, John, Cathy Harkins and her husband, George; his sister-in-law, Elise; Eddie Long and his wife, Nancy; and Maura Donohue and her husband, Craig. He also leaves behind Aunt Marion and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by brother John.
Family and close friends are invited to attend his graveside service on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. in the Calvary Cemetery, Brockton, Massachusetts.
A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. at the Mockingbird Restaurant, North Bedford Street, East Bridgewater, Massachusetts 02333.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation.
For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
