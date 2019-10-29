LACONIA — Francis “Frank” D. Drzewiecki, 90, a longtime resident of Laconia, died Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.
Frank was born and raised in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Frank and Teresa (Kuczmarski) Drzewiecki. He attended St. Stanislaus grammar school and was a graduate of Bristol High School.
Frank served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.
Frank worked many years as a furniture salesman.
Frank enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, traveling, and camping with his family and friends. As a young man, he played many sports — baseball, basketball, and football. He truly loved baseball. He was always cheering for the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. In his younger years, he played baseball for a farm team. He was also a big supporter of his grandsons playing Little League and school baseball as well as soccer and football, attending all of their games.
Frank is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie (Wallace) Drzewiecki; two daughters, Cynthia Beede and Ann Cennamo; his son, Steve Drzewiecki; two granddaughters, Talia and Leah; two grandsons, Christian and Steven; his sister, Arlene Zaleski; and a very special family friend that was like a daughter, Lu-Ann.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three brothers, Thomas, Robert, and Richard.
With respect to Frank’s wishes, there will be no calling hours.
Private burial will be in the Trinity Cemetery in Holderness.
For those who wish, memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to the Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301; or to the American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.