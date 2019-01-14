ALTON BAY — Frances (Eisener) Wentworth, 96, of Alton Bay, passed peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.
Mrs. Wentworth was born on June 5, 1922, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, daughter of Effie and Watson Eisener.
She attended schools in Lynn, Massachusetts, and graduated from Burdett Business School.
She married Nelson E. Wentworth in 1945 and together they lived in Massachusetts, Florida, New Jersey, and Georgia and raised two daughters.
She resided in Manchester and Alton Bay for many years and was an active participant of the Congregational Church. She volunteered for approximately 25 years at the Elliot Hospital in Manchester. Frances enjoyed traveling, swimming in front of her cottage on Lake Winnipesaukee, knitting, baking, playing cards, and eating chocolate. Her warm, contagious smile and playful sense of humor brought joy to family members, friends, neighbors, and everyone she met throughout her long and fulfilling life.
She was predeceased by her husband of 35 years, Nelson Wentworth; her sister, Marjorie Gates; her brothers, Lawrence and Warren Eisener; her son-in-law, John Lashnits; and a special friend, Edward Kendrigan.
She is survived by her brother, George Eisener; two daughters, Linda (Wentworth) Ferrant and Janice (Wentworth) Lashnits; four grandchildren, Kristen and Caitlin Lashnits and Michael and Kevin Ferrant; and three great-grandchildren, Melanie, Christopher, and Kellan Ferrant.
There will be a Calling Hour on Saturday, Jan. 19, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Laconia, at 69 Pleasant St.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hour at 1:30 p.m., also at the Church. A reception will immediately follow at the church hall.
The family would like to thank the staff of Forestview Manor in Meredith for their compassionate care.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home of Laconia is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
