BRISTOL — Frances V. Sterner, 91, died Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen after a long period of declining health.
She was born in Queens, New York, the daughter of William and Sadie (Lundquist) Scott.
She married Mauritz C. Sterner Jr. on Sept.4, 1948, and moved to Bristol in 1954. There, they owned and operated a gas station, restaurant, and cabins off Route 3-A, known as the Indian Trail, until 1963. From there, they moved to Smith River Road.
Over the years, she worked for IPC, managed a jewelry store, and lastly was employed in the accounting department of the Bristol Bank before retiring.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2000; by two sisters, Billie (Scott) Bruckert and Mickey (Scott) Carpenter; and by two brothers, William Scott and Edward Scott.
She is survived by her three children, Mauritz C. “Skip” Sterner III of Poynette, Wisconsin, William T. Sterner of Laconia, and Kathryn F. Chateauneuf of Sanbornton; as well as two grandsons, Timothy S. Sterner of Madison, Wisconsin, and Andrew J. Sterner of Oceanside, California.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 S. River Road, Bedford, NH 03110; or Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.