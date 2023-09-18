TILTON — Frances L. Chamberlain, 65, of Lochmere Circle, died on Saturday, Sept. 9, at her residence.
Frances was born May 14, 1958, in Franklin, delivered by the late Dr. Frank Robinson, her daughter’s now husband’s grandfather.
Fran, or "Frannie," known to many near and dear to her, enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching crime tv shows. She participated in the community garden near the old State School. She even started a garden in her residential community that the residents could pick and enjoy fresh veggies. She never missed a year helping her sister Kathy by volunteering to sell carnations for the New Beginnings Women’s Crisis Center. Fran often found herself being a “team mom” of the many extracurricular activities her daughter participated in. She always was the person that never forgot someone’s birthday, whether she sent a card or made a simple phone call; she always made the time to make you feel special. She never missed a year. Some would say she meant the world to Meredith, but it was Meredith who was her world and biggest accomplishment in her life. Fran was a positive light in everyone’s life, often giving to others though she had little to give. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Fran was predeceased by her father Frank Krueger on April 18, 1981; her mother Janice Paul on June 14, 1995; and by her beloved dog Sadie. Fran is survived by her daughter, Meredith Robinson and her husband Patrick; grandchildren, Amelya, Noah, Penelope and her dog Frankie; her sisters, Carolyn Rilla (Krueger) and her husband Alan and Marie Deroo (Krueger) and her husband Kenneth; niece, Jennifer Sclater and her husband Rodney; nephew, Bradley DeRoo and wife Kalen; niece, Jackie Chase (Krueger) and her husband David Chase; niece, Crystal McIntyre (Chase) and her husband Kyle; nephew, David Chase Jr. and his longtime girlfriend, Courtney Rogers; and niece, Kathy Keller (Krueger) and her husband Richard Keller; niece, Tiffany Moore and her husband Zeke Alenick; nephew, Ryan Moore and his wife Chelsea; niece, Whitney Blankenbaker (Moore); nephew, Jon Keller; nephew, Seth Keller and his wife Deidre; niece, Abigail Maxwell (Keller) and her husband Jake; nephew, Owen Keller; niece, Zelda Keller and her significant other Andy; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m., at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
