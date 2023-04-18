Frances J. Brooks

Frances J. Brooks

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frances “Frannie” Joan Brooks, 79, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who passed away on April 14.

Frannie was born on July 23, 1943, in Queens, New York, to Francis McNally and Veronica Ida LaVertue. She was a devoted wife to Norman and a loving mother to Susan, Diane, and Norman. Her family was the center of her world, and she cherished every moment she spent with them.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.