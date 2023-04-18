It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frances “Frannie” Joan Brooks, 79, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, who passed away on April 14.
Frannie was born on July 23, 1943, in Queens, New York, to Francis McNally and Veronica Ida LaVertue. She was a devoted wife to Norman and a loving mother to Susan, Diane, and Norman. Her family was the center of her world, and she cherished every moment she spent with them.
Frannie was a kind and caring person, who always put the needs of others before her own. She had a special gift for making people feel loved and valued, and her generosity knew no bounds. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother and friend, whose warmth and compassion brought joy to those around her.
In her free time, Frannie enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, gardening, cooking, and quilting with “the girls.” She was always eager to share her passions with her family and friends.
Frannie will be deeply missed by husband, Norman P. Brooks; daughter, Susan Floyd and her husband Benjamin Floyd; daughter, Diane Smarkel; and her son, Norman Brooks; grandchildren, Benjamin, Matt (Aimee), and Alexander; great-grandchildren, Ruth and Brooks; siblings, Thomas (Kazuko) McNally, Joanne McNally, and Michael (Mutsuko) McNally; and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Smart Funeral Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton, on Sunday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a service where friends and family can gather to celebrate Frannie’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Franklin VNA and Hospice in Frannie’s memory.
Rest in peace, Frannie. You will be forever missed and always remembered.
