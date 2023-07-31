 Frances I. 'Renee' Coen, 93

LACONIA — Frances Irene "Renee" Coen, 93, a longtime resident of Laconia and Meredith, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3.
Renee was the only child of Walter L. Cox and Marie J. Cox. She was born in Morris County, New Jersey, but was raised primarily in New Hampshire, attending schools in Auburn, Manchester, Laconia and Franklin, where she graduated high school in 1949.
She married and raised a family before starting her working career. During the 1960s, she worked at the Laconia Savings Bank in downtown Laconia. In 1972, she moved to Cape Cod, Massachusetts, continuing a steady career in banking, medical office management and office administration. Although she had a great love for the ocean, upon retirement, she returned to Meredith, to be near her family roots.
Renee was raised during the Great Depression, loved to tell her childhood stories of life on the farm and was the trusted keeper of family history, stories and genealogy. She treasured time with her family, extended family and friends, and enjoyed hosting parties, Sunday gatherings, reunions and holidays. She loved her children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.
Renee had a can-do attitude, a creative spirit, and a desire for adventure. She enjoyed taking road trips, listening to music, dancing, and had many hobbies like floral design, oil painting, home decorating, writing, knitting, sewing, and crafting. She will be fondly remembered for her piano playing at parties, her luxury cars and for her ability to become a very convincing Mrs. Santa Claus for her grandchildren at Christmas.
Renee was predeceased by her parents; her half-brother, Russel Cox of Franklin (2018); and her former husband and loving father to their four children, Arthur James "Jim" Coen of Gilford (2005).
She leaves three sons and a daughter, James Coen and his partner Bernice Davis of Rochester, Vermont, Daniel and his wife Melissa of Venice, Florida, Michael Coen of Venice, and Peggy Sue and her husband Randall Gravlin of Vernon, Connecticut. She also leaves six beloved grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.
A graveside interment service will be held for family and friends, rain or shine, Saturday, Sept. 16, meeting at 11 a.m., at the Great Hill Cemetery, Sandown Road (121A), Chester, followed by a luncheon and celebration of life at The American Legion Hall, 25 Raymond Road, Chester.
In lieu of donations, cherish and enjoy the people you love in her honor.
