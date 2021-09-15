Frances E. Powell, 73

TILTON---- Frances Emlie Powell, 73, of West Main Street, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Frances was born on October 10, 1947 in Plymouth, the daughter of George and Violet (Vintinner) Jones.
She worked for TJ Maxx as a sales associate. Frances married her husband Robert Powell on June 25, 1966. She enjoyed reading. Her biggest joy in life was to be with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Frances is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert Powell of Tilton; her son, Robert J. Powell and his wife Elizabeth of Laconia; her daughters, Pat Campbell and her husband Daniel of Tilton, Sherry Guyer and her husband Douglas of Sanbornton, Angela Camire and her husband David of Bradford; and her son-in-law, James Pescinski of McMinnville, Tennessee; her eleven grandchildren, Jonathan, Stephen, Crystal, Zachary, Hunter, Brianna, Kaleigh, Riley, Liam, Maggie, and Kristina; her nine great-grandchildren; her brothers, Howard Jones of Tilton, and Rick Caron and his husband Jolain Cameron of Bangor, ME; and her sisters, Joanne Langon of Meredith, Barbara Banfill and her husband Robert of Laconia, and Alice Nierson FL. In addition to her parents, Frances is predeceased by her daughter Christina Pescinski; her sister, Matilda Wright; and her three brothers, Oscar Jones, Arthur Jones, and Robert Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., at Franklin Elks Lodge, 125 S. Main St, Franklin, NH 03235. Family and friends are welcome.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Frances Powell’s name to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY, 10016. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.