CLEVELAND, Ohio — Frances Cerar was born July 5, 1920, in Cleveland to Frank and Frances (Zelco) Brancel. She finished her beautiful life March 4, 2019, at the Slovene Home for the Aged in Cleveland.
Nana showed us how to live, work and love her entire life. Our family is here and strong because of her.
She is joining her husband, John Joseph Cerar; her son, John James Cerar; her grandson, Jeffery “Duffy” Cerar; and many more family members and friends. The reunion will be spectacular.
Nana will be watching over her daughter, Patricia Fran Cerar of New Hampshire; daughter-in-law Patricia Ann Cerar of Florida; grandsons Jay (Kim) Cerar and Pete (Jackie) Cerar; and great-grandchildren Adam, Jonathan, Brice, and Pierson.
There will be a Memorial Mass celebrating the life of Frances at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at St. Vitus Church, 6019 Lausche Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Ste. 445, Independence, Ohio 44131; www.jdrf.org.
