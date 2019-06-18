MANNING, S.C. — Frances Carrie Blodgett Duval, 85, wife of Roland Edward Duval, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Born in Springfield, Vermont, on April 18, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Thelma Blodgett.
She was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church.
She was retired from the manufacturing industry and was a member of Shannon Green Golf Club.
Frances operated the former Happy Hour Restaurant in Tilton, New Hampshire, with her husband for nine years.
She was a former member of Lochmere Country Club in Tilton, New Hampshire, and was a former member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of Whitman-Davidson Post 49, American Legion, in Northfield, New Hampshire.
She is survived by her husband and two sons, Brian M. Duval of Columbia, South Carolina, and Kenneth S. Duval (Beth) of Laconia, New Hampshire.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis James Duval and Roland E. Duval III.
There will be a visitation on Friday, June 21, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield, New Hampshire.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 21, at Assumption Church, Chestnut St., Tilton, New Hampshire, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Tilton.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
