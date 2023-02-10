Frances B. Cormier, 90

LACONIA — Frances B. (Chamberlain) Cormier, 90, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center in Laconia.
Born in Franklin, on July 7, 1932, Frances was the daughter of Alfred and Regina (Bergeron) Chamberlain.
On March 25, 1955, Fran married the love of her life, Ron. They lived in Belmont for many years where they raised their family, daughters Susan, Barbara, Kathy and son Ron.
Fran was a stay-at-home mom, where she cared for many children over the years including her nieces and grandchildren. She had a passion for baking where she would enjoy sharing her delicious home baked cookies, whoopie pies and at the holidays her “famous” tourtiere (French-Canadian) meat pies.
Fran spent her later years of life at the Bishop Bradley Senior Living Center at the St. Francis Home enjoying bingo, pizza parties, and laughing with her beloved friends. She was known to frequently watch an “old” western, especially if John Wayne was the star.
Frances is survived by her children, Susan Cote and husband Roger of Laconia, Barbara Webb and husband Gary of Harwich, Massachusetts, Kathleen Morin and husband Michael of Tilton; and son, Ronald Cormier of Belmont. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Kerry Dubois and husband Max, Kelly Bickford, Corey Bickford and wife Michelle, Nicholas J. Webb, Maleeka Dellinger, Nicholas M. Webb, Jamie Morin, Nicole Jaskiewicz and husband Justin, and Kaylee Cormier; 13 great-grandchildren; and an extended family of step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband, Ronald J. Cormier Sr.; sisters, Elaine Harbour and Theresa Pelkie; brothers, Alfred Chamberlain, Raymond Chamberlain and David Chamberlain.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH.
Following the Calling Hours, a Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hiwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Resident Activities, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.