Frances A. Coutu, 79

PLYMOUTH — Frances Ann Coutu, 79, of Plymouth, died June 28, 2022 at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, after a long illness.
Born in Plymouth on October 6, 1942, she was the daughter of Roy Francis and Della Alzinna (Jewell) McNeil.
Frances grew up in Beebe River. She graduated from Beebe Elementary School and Plymouth High School, class of 1960. She has been a resident of Plymouth for the past 40 years.
Frances worked in the office at Rochester Shoe Tree in Plymouth for many years, and for Keepsake Quilting in Center Harbor, where she retired, for over 12 years.
What Frances enjoyed most was spending time with her family and the many family gatherings to celebrate holidays and birthdays. She also enjoyed spending time at the Plymouth Senior Center and the many people she met there.
Frances is survived by her husband of 58 years, Raymond J. Coutu of Plymouth; her children, Sharon (Ted) Yeaton of Groton and Joe Coutu of Bristol; and five grandchildren, Jessica and Jacob Yeaton, and Austin, Deanna, and Amber Coutu.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Frances’s memory to the Plymouth Senior Center, Railroad Square, Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are honored to assist the Coutu family. To sign Frances’s Book of memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
