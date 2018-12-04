BELMONT — Ford J. Welch Jr., 92, of Cross Street, died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at his home.
Ford was born on Sept. 6, 1926, in Wolfeboro, the son of Ford J. Welch Sr. and Helen (Curtis) Welch. He grew up in Moultonville and attended Ossipee School where he graduated in 1944. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps, and a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Navy.
Ford worked for Irwin Motors, Carr’s Market, Winnisquam Post Office and Sears, and was a member of Ossipee Valley Lodge 74.
He was well-known for his ability to fix anything that was broken and did so for many friends and neighbors. Ford was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend, as well as a great role model and always willing to help those in need.
Ford is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty (Carr) Welch; four sons, Michael Welch of Somersworth, Gary Welch of Gilmanton, Greg Welch and his wife, Ellen, of Northfield, and Peter Welch and his wife, Cindy, of Belmont; and his grandson, Stephen Welch of Littleton.
In addition to his parents, Ford was predeceased by a daughter, Carol Anne Welch.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will be on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, NH 03249.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Ford’s name be made to to the First United Methodist Church of Gilford, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, NH 03249 or (D.A.V.) Disabled American Veterans of NH, Chapter 19, c/o Commander Ben Saxon, PO Box 6100, Penacook, NH 03303, or online at https://secure.dav.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
