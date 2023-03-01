Florence LeBlanc, 78

SANBORNTON — Florence (Partridge) LeBlanc, 78, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, at her home surrounded by family and friends. Her spirit was released from her worn out shell of a body thanks to her love of Winston 100’s, and is now reunited with her loved ones. More than likely, she is sitting at a slot machine pulling the handle repeatedly at the Gold Coast Casino in Vegas trying to win the elusive jackpot.

Born on April 2, 1944, to Florence “Ma” and Horace Partridge in Gilmanton Iron Works. She was lucky #13 out of 15 children. She worked at Webster Valve in Franklin for many years, graduated as a hairdresser from Empire Beauty School and owned/operated a hairdressing shop on Main Street in Tilton.

