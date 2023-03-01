Florence LeBlanc, 78

SANBORNTON — Florence (Partridge) LeBlanc, 78, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, at her home surrounded by family and friends. Her spirit was released from her worn out shell of a body thanks to her love of Winston 100’s, and is now reunited with her loved ones. More than likely, she is sitting at a slot machine pulling the handle repeatedly at the Gold Coast Casino in Vegas trying to win the elusive jackpot.
Born on April 2, 1944, to Florence “Ma” and Horace Partridge in Gilmanton Iron Works. She was lucky #13 out of 15 children. She worked at Webster Valve in Franklin for many years, graduated as a hairdresser from Empire Beauty School and owned/operated a hairdressing shop on Main Street in Tilton.
She spent 58 years as a home care provider for a multitude of individuals, and was able to provide them with the best home they ever had. She finally retired in June of 2022.
Flossie was a devoted daughter, energetic teenager, loving wife (most of the time), a true friend, a great mother, and a spoiling grandmother/great-grandmother. Her deepest regret will be missing seeing Mason grow up to be the incredible person he is meant to be. Thank you Mason from the bottom of my heart for all the help and joy you gave me throughout your short life. She is also extremely proud of Karl Coleman for overcoming his demons and is now setting a great example for his son Mason.
No building or monuments may be named after Flossie, but she did have the chance to know and love each and every family member and friends. She also felt it was an honor to know truly great people.
Flossie was a very generous person — only if she liked you, was genuine to a fault and sugar-coated nothing. Everyone knew exactly where you stood with her; either she liked you or she didn’t (her daughter is still trying to figure it out).
Flossie’s extensive vocabulary/trademark was more highly proficient at knowing more curse words than most people learn in a lifetime. She could spout them out better and quicker than any sailor — especially the four letter words. She was well-known for giving/receiving the middle finger, and was proud to display a finger sticker on her car.
Flossie loved to gamble at casinos, scratch tickets, play keno, swear, wear clothes that had any type of sparkles, mow her lawn, clean the pool, go out to eat every Saturday with Joyce and Fred (her brother and sister-in-law), spend time with Mason, and smoke her Winstons. She never did anything without one in her hand. Lastly, she very much enjoyed meeting Fred for coffee/breakfast. It was the highlight of her day.
In her younger years she enjoyed riding motorcycles, snowmobiles, and four wheelers with her children and family/friends. Boy, could she swear up a storm when she got stuck. She even lost her boot one day. She liked to go to auctions with “Ma” and “Olive.”
Flossie met and was married to Rolland LeBlanc in 1970 until he passed in 2019. Together they were able to travel all over the United States and parts of Canada. Their favorite destination was Las Vegas and they travelled there often with Joyce and Fred. They came home with many memories, but no money.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Coleman; her grandchildren, Karl and Kasey Coleman; and her great-grandchildren, Mason, Jasper, and Eli Coleman; her sister, Patricia Sweeney; and her brothers, Kenneth Partridge, Frederick Partridge, and Robert Partridge.
She is predeceased by her husband Rolland; her son, Dean Coleman; her grandson, Ko’re Coleman; her sisters, May Worcester, Murilla Rohach, Olive Tibbetts, Lois Hillsgrove, Daisy Partridge; and her brothers, Leon Partridge, Junior Partridge, Edwin Partridge, George Partridge, and Ernest Partridge.
Flossie will be missed deeply, but our memories together will be cherished forever.
In lieu of flowers, Flossie would hope that you do an unexpected act of kindness for some less fortunate soul — something she did often.
Per Flossie’s wishes, her ashes were mixed with Rolland’s (Poppa’s) and a graveside celebration will be held at a later date. Poppa your quiet time is over.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
