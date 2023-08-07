NEW HAMPTON — Florence L. Striblin, 74, known as "Flo" or "Flossy," from high school days, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, July 28, after a time of declining health.
She was born Dec. 13, 1948, in Plymouth, at Speare Hospital and grew up on the family farm in New Hampton. She attended Newfound Regional High School and graduated with high honors in 1966.
Flo was not necessarily a fan of farm life and went to UNH for one semester and proceeded to live in Massachusetts for a long time, where she was an executive for Zayre’s Department Stores for many years, becoming quite successful. After returning to New Hampshire to live with her partner, William Stroshine, she became a general manager for Bonanza Restaurant in Laconia for many years. She was responsible for helping to implement a program to employ autistic individuals in a productive setting. After Bill’s unexpected passing, Flo moved to Florida, near where her mother would spend her winter months, and continued in the restaurant management field.
It was in Florida, where she met her soulmate and love of her life, Myrtus Striblin, soon to become her husband, that she spent many adoring years with in Florida and then Georgia, to enjoy retirement and to live out the rest of his life. Myrtus passed in October 2014. Flo then decided to return home to New Hampton to be near family and spent the last few years living in the family homestead where she grew up.
Flo was sadly never to have children of her own, so she embraced her nieces, nephews and all children with so much love. They all have fond memories of her having the house on the lake, boating, all the cool kid toys, games and special treats. Even so much that one year she had a black velvet dress that her younger sibling so wanted, that she bought a sewing machine and taught herself how to make that dress for a little girl. One niece recalls the “fun time of making a mess coloring Easter eggs,” and another says that if “Auntie Flo loved you she did so with all her heart.”
After returning home for her final years, she would continue the kid traditions with sleepovers, taco night followed by a huge big breakfast before sending them home.
Flo was also one to be known for her entertaining skills and welcoming in anyone and everyone for feasts like no other. She was a marvelous cook and used to collect cookbooks — just read them like a novel. She also really enjoyed playing games or cards with family and she was a fierce competitor, so if you won, it’s because you deserved it.
Flo was a very strong, independent, opinionated, loyal, successful woman that will be missed and loved by all. She was always there for anyone and everyone, giving you anything you needed or lending a hand or just reassurance and hugs to support you.
Florence was predeceased by her husband, Myrtus Striblin; her mother, Mary Wilkins Gallagher; her father, Richard Gallagher; and her brother, Robert Gallagher.
Flo leaves many memories and lots of love to her surviving sisters, Sylvia Fisher of New Hampton, Gloria Morrow of South Carolina, Virene Poloquin of Hudson, Edna Blake of New Hampton; and brother, Richard Gallagher of Dover, and Mary Wright of New Hampton; along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to make special acknowledgment of their nephew, Chas Gallagher and his fiancé Tiffany Medina of New Hampton, as they were instrumental in her end of life care and comfort.
There will be a simple graveside service at the family cemetery on Ackerman Lane, New Hampton, on Aug. 13, at 11 a.m., followed by light refreshments at the family home at 8 Ackerman Lane.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in remembrance of her love of children.
