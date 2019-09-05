MEREDITH — Florence L. Leonard, 79, formerly of Potter Hill Road, died on Aug. 22, 2019, at Golden View Health Care Center, surrounded by family, her close friend, Leann Blaney, and friends of Golden View.
Florence was born on Feb. 3, 1940, in Laconia, daughter of the late Robert D. and Katherine (Brake) Smith.
Florence is survived by a son, Earl T. Leonard, of Tilton; two daughters, Deborah Ridgeway of Kentucky and Ann Sweatt of Gilford; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by a son, John “Pee Wee” R. Leonard, in 1993.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place in the family plot on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m., at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia.
The Leonard family would like to express a special thanks to the staff at Golden View and the Lakes Region VNA for the wonderful care Florence received during her stay at Golden View.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Florence’s name to Lakes Region VNA Hospice, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
