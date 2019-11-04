FRANKLIN — Florence Elizabeth Bernier Edmunds, 101, died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Franklin on Nov. 1, 2019.
She was born in Laconia on Sept. 30, 1918, the youngest child of Charles and Julia (Houle) Bernier.
Florence was raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 1936. While in high school, she participated in the basketball and field hockey programs and was an All-State player in basketball in 1935.
Following graduation, she attended Concord Business School for two years.
Following business school, she was employed by Leach Insurance and Law for seven years. She also worked for the hot lunch program at Franklin High School.
For many years, Mrs. Edmunds and her family operated R.D. Edmunds & Sons, Inc.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard D. Edmunds Sr., in 1983; a son, Wayne A. Edmunds, in 1964; and a great-grandson, Mason K. Muskrat, in 2007. Mrs. Edmunds was also predeceased by her siblings, Charles Bernier, Sam Bernier, Jeannette Twombly, and Ruby Hanks.
Family members include three children, Richard D. Edmunds Jr. and companion Carol of Franklin, Frank M. Edmunds and wife Charlotte of Franklin, and Brenda E. Freeman and husband Michael of Franklin; six grandchildren, Kate Muskrat, Stacey Edmunds, Jessica Edmunds, Abby Edmunds, Daniel Freeman, and Randall Freeman; seven great-grandchildren, Owen Muskrat, McKenna Muskrat, Jake Blanchette, Ella Blanchette, Lia Freeman, Logan Freeman, and Mack Freeman; and nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at the Franklin United Methodist Church, 88 Franklin St., Franklin. Private burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Edmunds may be made to Franklin United Methodist Church, 88 Franklin St., Franklin, NH 03235; or Franklin VNA, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
