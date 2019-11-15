GILMANTON — Florence “Flo” Blajda, 87, of Snowshoe Hill Road died on Nov. 13, 2019, at the Harris Hill Center in Concord.
Flo was born on Feb. 14, 1932, in Exeter, the daughter of Edmund and Exerina (Jacques) St. Laurent. Flo was raised in Epping and later moved to Manchester where she worked at Singer Sewing Machine Company for nine years as a bookkeeper. She was later employed at Sears and Roebuck in the customer service department.
Flo was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Belmont where she was a housekeeper for 12 years and had also served as a Eucharistic minister. She was member of the altar and rosary society and a recipient of the DAR Award.
Flo enjoyed watching hot air balloons, spending time with family, and spending the winters in Florida, and in the last few years, in Virginia with her two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell.
Flo is survived by her son, Donald W. Blajda, and his wife, Michele, of Canterbury; four grandchildren, Joel Dunbar and his partner, Raychel White, Tucker Dunbar and his partner, Kendra Pimenta, Madeline Blajda, and Ryan Blajda and his wife, Danica, and great grandchild Parker Janele Blajda; her brother, Paul St. Laurent; two sisters, Violet Kramer and Rena Mitchell; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Flo was predeceased by her husband, Donald F. Blajda, and her daughter, Donna Lee Dunbar.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont.
Burial will follow at the New Hampshire Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Flo’s name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251; or to the St. Joseph’s Parish Food Pantry, 96 Main St., Belmont, NH 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
