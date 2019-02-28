TILTON — Florence A. Nelson, 58, of Tilton, died at her home on Feb. 25, 2019.
She was born in Wolfeboro on June 29, 1960, the daughter of Andy and Dorothy (Bisbee) Nelson. Florence was raised in the Wolfeboro area and was a graduate of Kingswood Regional High School. She lived in Beverly, Massachusetts, before moving to Tilton in 2006, and resided with her sister.
She was known to everyone as “Flo.” Disabled all of her life, she loved arts and crafts.
So very loving, kind, and her sense of humor was out in left field and always a home run. Music made her happy from dusk to dawn. She was compared to Madonna and a screaming cat. Her reply was, “I’m happy and that’s all that matters,” and that is why she is very much loved. Flo enjoyed attending the Methodist Church and all the lovely people she became friends with.
She was a social butterfly, extremely compassionate to all. She will be dearly missed.
Family members include her daughter, Amanda Harrington of Virginia; granddaughter Ava Rain of Virginia; siblings Peter Nelson and wife Debbie of Tamworth, Janice Harper and husband Scott of Laconia, and Mavis Pierce and Randy Lees of Tilton; very special and beloved nieces, Arionna Pierce and Mayla Pierce of Tilton; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was always the best cheerleader for Arionna and Mayla.
She was predeceased by her parents.
There will be a Celebration of Florence’s life at a later date.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting her family. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
