ASHLAND — Flora H. White of Ashland, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed at the age of 88 on July 25, 2021.
She was born on April 6 to Arthur and Josephine (Adams) Jones. She was raised in Wentworth, NH, the youngest girl of 10 siblings. She married the love of her life, Franklin D. White Sr. and they had six children. They were happily married for 58 years. They resided most of their years in the Bristol, Plymouth, and Ashland areas. Flora was employed at Bristol Community Center, IPC, Foster Grandparent Program for Ashland Elementary School and babysitting for numerous children throughout the years.
Flora and Frank enjoyed their retirement together traveling to visit relatives and see landmarks across the country such as Missouri, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Virginia, Tennessee, and many others. Church played a big role in Flora’s life. She enjoyed singing in the choir as a young girl at the Wentworth Village church, her and Frank were members of the Bristol Baptist Church and then Bristol Federated Church for years. Her children and their friends would hear Flora singing many hymns at home over the years. Something all of them can still sing to today. She also passed her enjoyment for reading to her children and grandchildren.
Later in her life Frank and Flora began working at Ashland Elementary School as Foster grandparents. They were so delighted to work with all of the elementary kids and teachers. Reading and playing at recess with the children kept their hearts happy and full. It kept them young through their 70s.
Flora will forever be remembered for her loving devotion to her immediate and extended family, many of whom remember her as their second “Mom.” Flora lived her life for her children and family making sure they always knew they were loved and cared for. Her memory will live on in conversations for years to come with her large extended family.
Flora is predeceased by her husband, Franklin; sons, Lawrence White and James White; grandson, Matthew Boyce; and brothers, Doran Jones, Bill Jones, Albert Jones, Daniel Jones, Arthur Jones and John Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Franklin D. (and Shannon) White of New Hampton, John (and Crickett) White of Ashland; daughters, Josephine (and George) Boyce of Plymouth, Flora (and Butch) of Thornton. She has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren plus many nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her siblings, sister, Ruby Grace; brothers, Edward Jones and Dale Jones.
The family would like to thank Golden Crest in Franklin for caring and loving Flora for the past three years especially in the year of Covid that kept them from their mother. And currently she resided at Merrimack County Nursing home where the care for her the past few months they will be forever grateful for.
Funeral Service will be held in the Baker River Valley Bible Church, Route 25, Wentworth, on Thursday, July 29th at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Foster Cemetery, Wentworth.
In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St. Franklin, NH 03235
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.
