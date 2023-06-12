LACONIA — Fernand L. Carrier, 99, of St. Francis Home Bishop Brady Apartments, died on June 7 at his home.
He was born at Lakes Region General Hospital on May 15, 1924, the son of Alfred and Maria (Lapierre) Carrier. He was a lifelong resident of the city.
He grew up with his family during the depression, which influenced his life tremendously. Fern was devoted to his family and was married for 43 years to his wife, Mary (Zalecki) Carrier, before her death, in 1995. Fern and Mary were not blessed with children, but they adored their nieces and nephews and were a blessing in their lives.
Fern had a strong faith in God and served his Country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific theater and was stationed for a time in Manila, Philippines. He was a member of the United States Army Air Corps. He received Medals of Honor; the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Fern was co-owner of Sanitary Dry Cleaners for over 31 years alongside his brother, Lucien H. Carrier. The brothers sold the business and retired in 1982.
Fern was an avid golfer and was a member at Laconia Country Club for over 40 years where he made many lifelong friends, like John Gauthier. He also loved to garden, cook, bowl and ballroom dance. Fern loved music. He was well-known in his community and well respected by all.
After the death of his wife Mary, Fern was fortunate to meet Francis Guyer and they became great friends and companions. Fern was a wonderful friend to Fran and was always involved in improvement projects and whatever he could to help her. Fran and Fern had many things in common and their relationship grew strong. It was the kind, that can last a lifetime, and it lasted until Fern’s last breath, over 20 years. These years were happy years for Fern, filled with travel, family and fun. His family is grateful to Fran for making his last years so wonderful and for the care she gave him during his declining health.
The family would also like to thank the caregivers at the St. Francis Nursing home for their compassionate care and to all the staff at the St. Francis Bishop Brady Apartments. You provided a beautiful community that graciously offers dignity to everyone who lives there. And, for that we are grateful.
Family members include his longtime partner, Frances Guyer of Laconia, and her children and their families. He also leaves behind a sister, Annette Quintiliani of Concord; a sister-in-law, Brenda Carrier of Albany; and many adoring nieces and nephews and their families; Nancy (Craig) Wiggin, Ron Carrier, Normand Carrier, Paul Carrier, Diane Carrier, Phillip (Cathie) Carrier, Suzanne (Dan) Grant, Philip Quintiliani, Steven (Kathleen) Carrier, and Scott Carrier. In addition to his parents, Fern was predeceased by three brothers; sister, Maria Rose; two sisters-in-laws, and one brother-in-law, Lucien, (Irene) Roland, (Theresa), Hector Carrier and Clement Quintiliani; niece-in-law, Nancy Carrier; and nephew-in-law, Ronald J. Selander-Carrier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia.
A Graveside Service with military honors will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.