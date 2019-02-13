MOULTONBOROUGH — Fernan "Nancy" Bitterberg Lob, a longtime former resident of Rye, New York, and Moultonborough, New Hampshire, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Feb. 10, 2019. She was 98.
Born on Dec. 29, 1920, in Soekaboemie, Java, part of the former Dutch East Indies, she was the daughter of Ferdinand Alexander Bitterberg and Julie Jeanne (de Vos) Bitterberg.
Nancy, as she was commonly known, went to school in Perth, Australia. She then went on to attend school in Switzerland but had to postpone her education at the start of World War II.
She met her future husband, George, on a blind date on New Year’s Eve. They were married on March 18, 1941, and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1991, the year before his death. She actively supported her husband’s career as a corporate executive.
Nancy was a member of the Twig Organization of United Hospital, and past president of the Christ’s Church Altar Guild, as well as the many organizations in which her three daughters participated. Nancy was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor, deep affinity to nature and animals, and her sharp mind that could reconfigure architectural plans or set up the logistics for an event. She loved her artistic hobbies, including crewel embroidery, knitting and sewing. She was an excellent tennis player with a mean serve and hosted many a bridge game with an active group of Rye friends. She never went far without a poodle under her arm.
Nancy was her happiest in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire where she spent almost every summer since 1954. There, she was surrounded by a boisterous family and many friends. She was an integral part of holidays, adventures and family reunions.
She leaves three children, Joyce Smith of The Villages, Florida, Thera (and Chris) Robbins of Southborough, Massachusetts, and Wendy L. Booker of San Francisco, California, and Moultonborough, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, Sarah Mars, Michael Smith, Renee Smith, Michael (and Jennifer) Robbins, Christopher (and Eileen) Booker, Jeffrey (and Meaghan) Booker, and Alexander Booker; and eight great-grandchildren, Sophie and Henry Mars, Alexander, Kate and Victoria Smith, Benjamin Robbins, Lucia and Harrison Booker.
Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Julie Jeanne Mohl.
There will be a funeral on Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. at Christ’s Church in Rye, New York, with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Arrangements are by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly, Massachusetts. Information, directions or condolences are available at www.campbellfuneral.com.
In honor of her love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society at https://nhhumane.org/donate/donate-online.
