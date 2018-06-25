FRANKLIN — Fay (Gilman) Kulus, 91, a longtime resident of Franklin, died Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Franklin Regional Hospital following a period of failing health.
Fay was born in Franklin, Jan. 23, 1927, daughter of Warren S. Gilman and Ellen F. (Lees) Gilman. She married her husband, Chet, June 22, 1946. Other than living two years in Wisconsin, Fay lived in Northfield before moving to Franklin and lived there for 38 years until her death.
For most of her working years, Fay was employed as an administrative assistant and bookkeeper, working with the former Arthur S. Brown Company in Tilton for more than 23 years and, prior to her retirement in1985, was employed with the Gale Insurance Agency in Tilton for several years.
Fay was known to be a quiet lady with a warm smile. She enjoyed reading, watching sports and golf on TV with her husband and playing cribbage.
She and her husband were parishioners at the St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton.
She leaves her husband of 72 years, Chester “Chet” F. Kulus of Franklin; her son, Pastor Chester W. Kulus and his wife, Nancy, of Bridgewater; daughters Ellen M. Sawyer and her husband, Rodney, of Ocala, Florida, Peggy A. Dimond and her husband, Lee, of Laconia, and Theresa L. Starkweather and her husband, Ross, of Northfield; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Respecting Fay’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A Mass to celebrate Fay’s life will be held Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Chestnut Street in Tilton. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Sanborn Road in Tilton. Following a brief interment service, Fay’s family will return to the Fr. Boutin Center and join friends for a Mercy Meal there.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Kulus family with arrangements.
Rather than flowers, those who wish may make a memorial contribution in Fay Kulus’ memory to the Franklin VNA and Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
