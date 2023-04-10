LACONIA — Fay A. Jacques, 93, of Laconia, died on Thursday, April 6, at her home.
Fay was born on Oct. 20, 1929, in Wentworth, the daughter of the late Mervin Kent Newton and Helen Dorothy (Rollins) Newton.
She graduated from Orford High School as Valedictorian in 1947, and was a longtime resident of Gilford and Laconia. Fay had been employed by New England Telephone Company — now Verizon — for 34 years, retiring in 1991.
Fay is survived by her daughters, Cynthia A. Jacques of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Elizabeth M. Blair and her husband Alan S. Blair of Medfield, Massachusetts; her brothers, Mervin D. Newton of Vieques, Puerto Rico, Robert H. Newton and his wife Sylvia Newton of Warren and Ivan W. Newton of Sanbornton; and her nieces and nephews, Janice Osgood of Hinesburg, Vermont, Fenton Hill of Gaston, Oregon, Diane Musante of Marana, Arizona, Donna Wright of Concord, Eric Wright of Bedford, Kent Newton of Belmont, Massachusetts, Douglas Newton of Northborough, Massachusetts, Mark Newton of Nashua, John Newton of Warren, Jeff Newton of Bath, Jason Newton of Warren, Justin Newton of Warren, Shayne Newton of Leominster, Massachusetts, James Newton of Gilford, Jami Newton Clewley of Gilford, Elaine Porter of Bradenton, Florida, Claire Perrier of Terrel, North Carolina, Gayle Drouin of Laconia and Francis Drouin of Sanbornton. In addition to her parents, Fay was predeceased by her husband, Roger L. Jacques in 2004; and her two sisters, Arline T. Hill of Wentworth and Beverly A. Wright of Glencliff.
Fay, a daughter, sister, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, and friend was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
A Calling Hour will be held on Thursday, April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, in the Carriage House, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH. The family wishes all in attendance to wear a mask.
A Memorial Service will follow immediately at 6 p.m.
Burial will be held April 29, at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Laconia Salvation Army, 177 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements.
