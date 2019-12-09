BELMONT — Faith Rosalie Chase, 76, devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019, at Mountain Ridge Nursing Home in Franklin.
Faith was born on Sept. 7, 1943, in Brentwood, the daughter of Lewis and Roseanna Porter. She was a devoted military wife who traveled the world with her husband, Ron, during his long career with the U.S. Army. She raised four children with strength, discipline, and unconditional love.
Faith had a long, successful career as a word processor for Civil Service and Philips Exeter Academy until she retired in 2006.
In retirement, she enjoyed crocheting, word games, spending time with her family, and trips to the casino. She loved animals, especially birds; cardinals were her favorite. She was always social and chatty, and could talk to anyone. She could brighten anyone's day with her sparkling blue eyes, infectious smile, and cheerful disposition.
Faith was predeceased by her parents and her beloved sister, Gloria.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Chase Sr. of Belmont; her children, Melody Chase of Dexter, Michigan, Terry Doyel of University Place, Washington, Ronald Chase Jr. of Louisville, Kentucky, and Sharon McCarthy of Belmont; her siblings, Lewis, Peter, Richard, Roger, and Mona; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
