SINCLAIR, Maine — Faith Ellen Panella, 72, passed away with her husband of 40 years, Tom Panella, by her side on Dec. 6, 2019, in Fort Kent.
She was born in Houlton on Aug. 27, 1947, to James Melbourne “Mel” and Effie Mae (Whited) Moir.
Faith graduated from Caribou High School in 1965 and then went on to an acclaimed 43-year nursing and medical career. She became a RN after attending the Laconia (NH) School of Nursing, and earned her postgraduate degree as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner from Northeastern University. She also became an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, which she earned from UCLA.
Faith’s passions in life, beyond her love of family and friends, included her career and her love of animals and rescuing of animals. Her lifelong dream was to return to her roots in Aroostook County.
After retiring in 2012, Faith and Tom made Long Lake, Sinclair, Maine, their permanent home.
Faith is survived by her husband, Thomas Joseph Panella Jr. of Sinclair, and their five children, Thomas Panella III and wife Michelle of Folsom, California, Caryn Chassie of Gilford, Loren (Panella) Savageau and husband Richard of Severn, Maryland, Dominique “Nikki” Panella of Huntington Beach, California, and Derek Chassie and wife Rebecca of Fort Mill, South Carolina; as well as 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and her lifelong friend, Judy Corey, of Caribou.
There will be a memorial service in the spring at a date and time to be announced by the Mockler Funeral Home, Caribou.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to your local animal shelter. www.mocklerfuneralhome.com.
