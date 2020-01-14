ALEXANDRIA — F. Ruth Sylvain, 82, died on Jan. 12, 2020, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
She was born in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, the daughter of Joseph and Angelina (Famularo) Grasso. Ruth lived most of her life in Lawrence, Massachusetts, before moving to Alexandria in 1985. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Ruth was a group home director and cared for patients in her home.
Family members include a son, Roy Sylvain, of Tamworth; a sister, Agnes “Bunny” Aliberti, of Methuen, Massachusetts; a brother, Frank David Grasso, of Florida; and many grand- and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Sylvain.
Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Dept., 158 Washburn Road, Alexandria, NH 03222.
