FRANKLIN — F. John Young, 83, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Florida after a short illness.
He was predeceased by his wife Bette (Boomhower) Young. He leaves his sons John Young, Brian Young and Michael Young; his daughter Lisa Mutney and her husband Edward Mutney; his grandchildren, Patrick Young, Matthew Mutney and his wife Kiley Mutney, Rachel Beaulieu and her husband Tyler Beaulieu; his great grandchildren, Parker and Kennedy Mutney; his sister Jane Read and his brother James Young.
John was born on September 7, 1936 and raised in Franklin, the son of Francis and Veronica (St. Louis) Young. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin, however he spent his winters at his New Port Richey, Florida home for the past 20 years.
John joined the U.S. Army at a young age and after an honorable discharge he met and married the love of his life. He worked for Canada Dry for a few years, however, he worked for NH Distributors until he retired at the age of 59. After retiring he worked for Nascar Racing as the Busch North Series Coordinator for many years and made many lifelong friends. In addition to working for Nascar he also worked for Porter Paving as an estimator for over 10 years. John was a member of the Elks Club and also the VFW Post 1698 for many years.
His greatest love was his family. He was blessed to have spent time with his two great grandchildren as he adored them. He traveled the world extensively yet his favorite destination was the Oktoberfest in Germany as he attended over 25 times.
He had a goal after retirement to walk and/or ride his bike to complete a trip around the world which was 24,901 miles. He completed his journey in 2018.
In memory of John, donations can be sent to the Activities Fund, New Hampshire Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
A funeral service will be set at a later date.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
