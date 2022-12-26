GILFORD — Everett E. Grace, 94, after a brief period of declining health, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital—Laconia on Dec. 16, with his daughter and grandson Curtis by his side.

Everett was born in Tamworth on May 29, 1928, to Guy and Florence (Eldridge) Grace. Soon after graduating from Kennett High School, Everett married his wife of 61 years Shirley (Brown) Grace, also of Tamworth, who passed away in 2011.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.