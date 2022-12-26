GILFORD — Everett E. Grace, 94, after a brief period of declining health, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital—Laconia on Dec. 16, with his daughter and grandson Curtis by his side.
Everett was born in Tamworth on May 29, 1928, to Guy and Florence (Eldridge) Grace. Soon after graduating from Kennett High School, Everett married his wife of 61 years Shirley (Brown) Grace, also of Tamworth, who passed away in 2011.
The couple settled in Laconia and Everett took a position as a drafter for Scott & Williams until he joined the U.S. Army in 1951, serving during the Korean War. He went on to work for the U.S. Forest Service as a civil engineer technician in 1966 until he retired in 1991.
For many years, weekends would find Everett at the summit of Gunstock Mountain safely unloading skiers.
Everett had a witty sense of humor, and never missed an opportunity to play golf year-round while wintering in Florida. He had many friends and kept busy as an avid gardener, and with Friday night cards games, cribbage, bowling, fishing, hunting and waltzing his way across the dance floor with his wife.
Everett is survived by his three children, Brian Grace of Gilford, Bruce Grace of Tamworth, and Sandra Grace of Gilford and his grandchildren, Curtis Monier of Gilford, Melissa Ricker and her husband Aaron Ricker of Sandwich, and Christopher Grace of Tamworth.
Everett has touched many over these 94 years in the community and is sure to be missed.
A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring of 2023 at the family lot in Pine Grove Cemetery. There will be no visiting hours.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Everett’s name be made to Meals on Wheels of Belknap and Merrimack Counties by visiting capbm.org/meals-wheels, or to CAP-Laconia Center, 532 Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield is assisting the family of Everett. To view an online memorial or sign the guestbook, visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.