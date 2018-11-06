LACONIA — Evelyn Lorraine (Hann) Behnke, 84, of Taylor Community in Laconia, passed away on Nov. 3, 2018, following a long period of declining health.
Evelyn was born in Chatham, New Jersey, on Dec. 22, 1933, to Charles and Eleanor (Brauer) Hann.
In 1954, she married Raymond Behnke and ultimately settled in Bernardsville, New Jersey. Evelyn graduated from Farleigh Dickenson University with a degree in Education, and taught second and third grade for many years in the Bernardsville school system where she helped shape the lives of her many students.
Evelyn enjoyed many summers with the family at their camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, until she and Ray retired and relocated to North Conway, and finally to the Taylor Community in Laconia two years ago. She and Ray also enjoyed hiking and the two of them together topped many of the 4,000-footers throughout the White Mountains. Beekeeping and tapping the sugar maples in the spring were also activities that kept the family well-stocked in honey and syrup. Evelyn enjoyed many other creative pursuits and hobbies, including quilting, sewing, calligraphy, and drawing. She and Ray were also enthusiastic square-dancers. While living in North Conway, she also volunteered her time at the local hospital, Meals On Wheels, and the Gibson Center.
She was a loving, encouraging, generous, and supportive wife and mother who will be missed and remain in her family's hearts forever.
Evelyn is survived by Ray, her devoted husband of 64 years, and the families of her two sons: Karl and wife Carolyn in Skaneateles, New York; David and wife Tricia, with their children, Stephen and Alexandra, in Huntersville, North Carolina. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Hann, and family in Denver, Colorado.
There will be no calling hours per the family's wishes.
A private graveside ceremony will be at Hilltop Cemetery in Mendham, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 12.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
