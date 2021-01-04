FRANKLIN — Evelyn L. Tilton - Durgin, 73, of Franklin, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Lakes Region General Hospital after a period of declining health. She was born in Franklin, March 31, 1947, the daughter of Everett R. Sr. and Lois E. (Keniston) Tilton. She graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1965. Evelyn worked at Webster Valve for over 30 years, retiring in 2013.
She enjoyed collecting teddy bears, music and dancing, cooking, car rides, traveling, the Amish county, the mountains and the ocean, but most of all spending time with her friends and family.
She was a 4-H Leader and also a Girl Scout Leader.
She was predeceased by her parents and two grandchildren, Patrick O'Brien & Jessica Riel.
She is survived by her husband of over 23 years, Steven R. Durgin of Franklin; three sons, Everett S. Tilton and wife Stacy M. of Indiana, Karl W. Durgin and wife Felisha of Montpelier, VT, and Glenn V. Durgin and wife Ashley of Barre, VT; three daughters, Sonya A. Riel and husband Jeffrey J. Sr. of Franklin, Evelyn L. O'Brien of Concord, and Jamie M. Dimond of Meredith; 27 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; three brothers, Gene R. Tilton of Milton, MA, Everett R. Tilton Jr. of Fairbanks, AK and John F. Tilton of New Hampton; two sisters, Lois E. Wisler of Tilton and Deborah A. Kulacz of Franklin; nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Franklin Congregational Christian Church UCC, 47 South Main Street, Franklin on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held in the spring at Franklin Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to the 4-H Merrimack County, 315 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.