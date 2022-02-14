Evelyn L. Person, 98

LACONIA — Monday, February 7, 2022, Evelyn L. Persons, 98, passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by her family. Mrs. Persons was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt as well as a true friend to all that knew her.
Born on November 7, 1923 to Elie P. Landry and Clotilde (Gagnon) Landry, Evelyn was raised in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School, class of 1942.
She lived her entire life in New Hampshire with the exception of a stint during World War 2 where she worked as a Civil Servant in Washington, D.C. for the department of the Navy. After returning from Washington D.C., she married the love of her life, Roger Persons to whom she was married for 64 wonderful years. She was a devoted catholic and lifetime communicant of the Sacred Heart Church, St. Joseph Church, Our Lady of the Lakes Church, and St. Andre Bessette Parish. For many years she volunteered at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, New to You store.
She enjoyed golfing, skiing, snowmobiling, traveling in the RV, baking, cooking, spending time with her grandchildren, and was never one to skip out on a 4 o’clock Happy Hour.
Some of her many adventures in life included her travels across the country with her husband Roger, in their RV. They were able to visit every U.S. state (excluding Hawaii) including two trips to Alaska as well every Canadian Province. One of her favorite stories to tell was of their 891 mile one week tour via snowmobile, in February of 1984, where her and Roger along with eight other friends ventured through the Canadian wilds of Quebec.
She is survived by her son, Michael G. Persons and his wife, Jody (Sunderland) Persons of Jensen Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Bethany P. Rueschhoff of Louisville, KY, Brittany G. Persons of Warren, RI, M. Benjamin Persons of Laconia, and Brendan H. Persons of Warren, RI; great-granddaughter, Avalynn G. Zarrella of Warren, RI; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Roger G. Persons; sisters, Dorothy Levasseur and Edna Barton; and brothers, Raymond Landry, Arthur Landry, Roger “Flash” Landry, and Walter Landry.
Family requests all attendees wear masks.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will immediately follow at Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Ave, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
