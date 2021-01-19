GILFORD — Evelyn Lynn (Reynolds) Bray, 78, of Haywagon Rd, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Evelyn was very active in the Lakes Region Singers and volunteered for Lakes Region General Hospital for over 20 years. She was a past member of the Selden, NY Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary.
Evelyn took great care of her family, including her devoted dog, Brandi. She loved watching all kinds of sports on TV, particularly the Red Sox and the Patriots. She loved to crochet and travel, and possessed the ability to make quick friends everywhere she went. Snowy college football games, stuffed bears and her grandchildren could always bring a smile to her face.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard W. Bray Sr. of Gilford; her sons, Richard W. Bray Jr. of Gilford, Scott E. Bray and his wife Sarah Bray of Cuba, NY; her sisters, Judy R. Hogan and her husband Tom of Cold Spring Harbor, NY, Toni Lee Grey and her husband Ken of Frankfort, IL; her three grandchildren, Nicholas Bray, Samantha Bray and Allison Bray; two great-grandchildren; three nieces and nine nephews. Evelyn is predeceased by her parents.
There will be no calling hours. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials if desired, may be made to Gilford Community Church.
A Graveside Service will take place in the spring, at the Pine Grove Cemetery, in Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
