LACONIA — Evelyn Frances Dee, 84, of Lewis Street, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Concord Hospital in Concord, with the love of her family by her side.

Evelyn was born on Jan. 11, 1938, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Patrick and Louise (O’Connell) Moore. She was one of six children raised in Brockton.

