LACONIA — Evelyn Frances Dee, 84, of Lewis Street, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Concord Hospital in Concord, with the love of her family by her side.
Evelyn was born on Jan. 11, 1938, in Brockton, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Patrick and Louise (O’Connell) Moore. She was one of six children raised in Brockton.
She attended Brockton High School, graduating with the class of 1956. She went on to receive her nursing license from Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. She spent most of her life serving others as a registered nurse in the Laconia area until her retirement. She loved to read, cook, and do various types of puzzles. Among other creative outlets, she liked to knit, and was known for a while for making amazing structures and candies out of chocolate.
Evelyn was kind, generous, and loved being social. She would strike up conversations with many, and always welcomed people into her home. She loved baseball, especially watching the Red Sox, and really enjoyed watching her grandsons play ball.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Joe Dee and his wife Chrissy of Laconia, Janice (Dee) Ramirez and her husband Raul of Keene, Robert Dee of Northfield, and Chip Dee of Colorado; five grandchildren, Noah, Ryan, Nico, Logan, and Brendan; two sisters, Patricia Handren and Jean Wagner of Massachusetts; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Probert) Sarno of California; and many nieces and nephews from Massachusetts to Oregon. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is predeceased by her first husband, Robert Probert III; and her second husband, Harold J. Dee; as well as her siblings, Marilyn (Moore) Taylor, Bob Moore, and Jack Moore.
Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
A Graveside Service will take place in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery, 163 N Cary St., Brockton, MA at noon, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
