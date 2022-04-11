Evelyn Davidson, 93

BOSTON, Mass. — Evelyn (Abrams) Davidson of Boston and formerly of Brookline, Laconia, NH, and Randolph, died on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the age of 93, surrounded by her family and the wonderful staff at Care Dimensions, Lincoln. The cause of her death resulted from complications after falls at the Hebrew Senior Life in Roslindale.
Evelyn “Evie” was born in Boston in 1929 to the late Jenny (Sherman) Abrams and Samuel “Ford” Abrams. She also survived her beloved late husband, Bernard “Bernie” Davidson, who died in 1996. Evelyn spent a happy childhood in the old West End, and always talked about this wonderful neighborhood that shaped her. The friends she made there remained lifelong friends.
In her teen years, she moved with her family to Dorchester, living in an apartment with her parents and brother, and many aunts and uncles. She graduated from the Dorchester High School for Girls, meeting her husband while she was sitting on a milk cart in front of the G & G Deli on her graduation day.
It was her dream to work at the Boston State House, and she served as a secretary for the Corporations and Taxation Department for several years until she raised her children. Bernie would meet her at her office at 5 p.m. every day, to make sure that no one else dared to escort Evie home safely except for him.
After a few years living in Malden, the Davidsons moved to Randolph where they raised their three children and several beautiful dogs. In their later years, Evie and Bernie travelled to Europe, Israel, Hawaii, Aruba and across the country. They bought a second home in Laconia, NH, and Evie spent many years living there following her husband’s death. She was appointed as a board member of the Laconia Women’s Club, and belonged to Temple B’nai Israel, where she played many games of Mahjong and used her amazing culinary skills to bake and cook for their annual food festival, which raised money for local charities in the Weirs Beach community.
She also had many wonderful adventures with her New Hampshire cousins and friends, and especially her late Aunt Rosalie and Uncle Phil Speigel.
In addition to her husband and parents, Evelyn was pre-deceased by her brother, Richard Abrams; and sister-in-law, Judith (Cooperman) Abrams; her mother-in-law, Vera Davidson; father-in-law, Philip Davidson; and her brothers-in-law, George Davidson and Jack Davidson. She leaves her son, Jay Davidson; and daughter-in-law, Brenda (Barruw) Davidson of Randolph; her daughter, Susie Davidson of Brookline and her longtime partner, David Byman, and daughter, Lisa (Davidson) Plosker and son-in-law, Robert Plosker of Waltham; her grandsons, Dr. Aaron Plosker and his wife Alyssa, Bennett Plosker, and Jeffrey Davidson; and two great-grandchildren, Maya and Caleb. Evelyn also leaves many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held in Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the West End Museum at westendmuseum.org or mail a check to the WEM at 150 Staniford St., Suite 7, Boston, MA 02114.
