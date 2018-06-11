LACONIA — Evelyn (Hiltenbrand) Broom passed away, peacefully, in her sleep at 101, on June 7, 2018. She was surrounded by family and the wonderful staff of the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Evelyn was the oldest of four sisters, Ruthie, Jeanie and Francie. She is survived by her two youngest sisters, Jeanie and Francie.
Evelyn was born in Union City, New Jersey. After graduation from high school, she went to work in Manhattan as a bookkeeper. She commuted to work daily from New Jersey to Manhattan by ferry across the Hudson River.
Evelyn met her husband Robert, they married and started their family. Evelyn had her first child, a daughter, Sandra, in 1942, and a son, Gary, in 1947. Evelyn stayed at home to raise the children.
They moved frequently after their children were raised, finally settling in California. After many years, in her 70s Evelyn went back to work as a bookkeeper for an ad agency in Southern California. In her early 80s, she retired and, having lost her husband, lived alone, enjoying the warm weather of Southern California.
At the age of 94, she decided to move in with her son and his family in New Hampshire. She lived with them until her health required that she move to the Belknap County Nursing Home. Evelyn’s last years were spent there with the devoted staff lovingly caring for her.
In addition to her two sisters, she is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grand children residing in New Hampshire, Texas, Kentucky and California. She will live on in our memories. May she rest in peace.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish NH, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester NH 03101-2230.
