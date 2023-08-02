Evelyn Auger, 89

Evelyn Auger, 89 

SANBORNTON — After a valiant fight with cancer, we lost a strong, independent, knowledgeable woman, Evelyn Auger, on July 22. She never lost her fighting spirit, making her own decisions, “driving the van” as she called it, to the very end. Throughout her final hospitalization, she was surrounded by her loving family, giving her strength and support throughout. Evelyn passed away early in the morning with her daughter, Carole Barbour, and granddaughter, Quinn Barbour, by her side.

Evelyn was born to Harold Corliss and Marjorie Elliott on Sept. 18, 1933, at their home in the Old Hill Village. Her birth was a difficult one, and Evelyn often shared how it was a midwife who removed her caul and put her on the warming shelf in the cookstove to keep her warm, while many others weren’t sure she would survive. Evelyn did more than survive — she thrived and lived fully.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.