FRANKLIN — Evalyn S. Sylvester, 81, of Franklin, died unexpectedly at Franklin Regional Hospital on Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born in Conway on Jan. 22, 1938, the daughter of Harold and Eleanor (Whitman) Shaw.
Evalyn resided was raised in New Hampton and later resided in Danbury and Bristol prior to moving to Franklin.
For 33 years, she was employed at IPC — later Freudenberg-NOK — in Bristol until her retirement.
She was a longtime member of the Franklin Elks Emblem Club and a member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks No. 1280. Evalyn was also a member of Franklin Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1698 Ladies’ Auxiliary.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Family members include her seven children, Sandra Daughen of Danbury, Marie DeLaet of Pittsburg, Sheila Spiller of Chesapeake, Virginia, Sylvia Heath of Warren, Leila McMahon of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Charles Trask and Frank Trask, both of Alexandria; 23 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Shaw of Franklin; stepchildren Dan Sylvester and Patricia Prescott of Franklin; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased in 1996 by her husband, Donald “Bugsy” Sylvester Sr.; her parents; brothers Harold, Wayne, and Phillip Shaw; and stepson Donald “Skinny” Sylvester Jr.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, Jan. 24, at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Franklin Elks will hold a service at 6:30 p.m.
Spring burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Evalyn may be made to the Franklin Emblem Club (Elks), 125 South Main St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
